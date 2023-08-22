Tinubu sends NIMC DG on Compulsory Leave, Appoints Acting CEO

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, to commence 90-day pre-retirement leave. In a…

In a statement, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the leave is to commence with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

“The President approves the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023,” the statement read.

The president also approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

“This follows the recent expiration of tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.”

“This appointment takes immediate effect.”

