Insecurity: Nigeria to deploy technology to protect borders – Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said the federal government will deploy technology to effectively secure Nigeria’s borders.

He disclosed this on Tuesday during a news conference in Abuja.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo said: “We need to secure our borders and we need to ensure that all borders, either land, air, or sea borders, are all protected.

“We have to look into technology to complement and consolidate what we are already doing.

“These are something that must be done. I have the instruction of the Mister President to make sure that there are reforms.”

He said the issue of visas and passport delays and bottlenecks would be looked into in order to sanitize the system.

“Nigerians, including those in diaspora, must be treated with respect in all our passport offices.

“Foreigners should be able to come to Nigeria based on merit. It can no longer be business as usual”, he said.

While noting that fire is a serious disaster, the Minister said the Federal Fire Service must optimize its processes.

“For the Federal Fire Service, the response time, we are going to look into that. I know you have your challenges, but I am going to work with you to tackle them,” he said.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo also said he would work with critical stakeholders on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

“We have to look at how to decongest the custodial centres and effectively integrate ex-convicts back into the society. Our custodial centres must become places of hope,” he added.