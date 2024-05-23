FCT council warns against conniving with fake revenue collectors

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has said that residents conniving with fake revenue collectors to defraud…

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has said that residents conniving with fake revenue collectors to defraud council will soon be made to face the law.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday, Maikalangu said his administration had adopted a very severe measure to curb the excesses of tax evaders.

He noted that government at all levels worked better when Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was paid by citizens, especially when payment was made and collected without any hassles.

He said, “You may recall that we invited you here on Tuesday, 20th February, 2024, for a press conference on revenue matters and to reawaken the consciousness of taxpayers within the council.

“After the campaign, some residents complied by paying their taxes and levies into the designated account, while some others connived with fake revenue collectors to defraud the council. It is very unfortunate, but I want to assure them that our revenue task force will sniff them out from their hideouts.

“I want to inform the revenue fraudsters that their days are numbered; the AMAC Revenue Task Force has been authorised to clamp down on their activities, apprehend and prosecute them immediately at the nearest mobile court.

“The public is advised to confirm properly before entering into any business with them. There is no hiding place for illegality as our revenue task force will continue to go round and verify all evidence of payment.”