England’s Kim, 16, to make debut at British Masters

Sixteen-year-old English amateur Kris Kim will make his debut on Europe’s DP World Tour at the British Masters in August. Surrey-based Kim, the son of…

Sixteen-year-old English amateur Kris Kim will make his debut on Europe’s DP World Tour at the British Masters in August.

Surrey-based Kim, the son of South Korean former LPGA player Suh Ji-hyun, became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 2015 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas earlier this month.

The teenager had five birdies and an eagle in a three-under-par opening 68 in McKinney before finishing 65th overall.

The British Masters will be hosted by six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry from 29 August to 1 September.

“I am so excited to play at The Belfry later this year,” said Kim, who is ranked 1,906th in the world.