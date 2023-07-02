FCDA to demolish buildings on water ways

Malam Shehu Ahmed, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), says the FCT Administration would demolish all structures on waterways across the nation’s capital.…

Malam Shehu Ahmed, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), says the FCT Administration would demolish all structures on waterways across the nation’s capital.

Ahmed made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said some structures were preventing water from flowing freely through its natural course which was responsible for flooding recorded in some parts of the city.

He said: “People are clamoring that we act quickly and take tough decisions to save lives. And this is what we must do. We cannot act as though we don’t see this man-made problem caused by those who violate the Abuja Master Plan.

“Buildings in Trademore Estate had been severally marked for demolition. Warnings have been given year after year but the occupants of the estate keep risking their lives and those of others.

“By declaring Trademore a disaster zone, we have told the residents there to evacuate. The area is in a low-line zone which is not safe. Flooding can come at any time. They know this and have been experiencing it over the years”.

The executive secretary, who is the chairman, Special Ministerial Task Team on Flood Mitigation, revealed that a Police station in Trademore would be demolished and other buildings.

The executive secretary pointed out that Trademore Estate did not have FCDA Approved building plan and the continuously flooded areas can best be left as Green areas and not residential.

He explained that the estate was just one of the areas in focus as other areas where structures were built on floodplains would experience the removal of illegal structures. (NAN)

