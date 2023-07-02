Ministerial appointments: Taraba Central decries marginalisation

The Taraba Central Zone Youth Coalition for Peace, Justice and Social Development, has decried the continued marginalisation of Taraba Central Senatorial Zone by successive governments…

The Taraba Central Zone Youth Coalition for Peace, Justice and Social Development, has decried the continued marginalisation of Taraba Central Senatorial Zone by successive governments since the advent of democracy in 1999 in the appointment of ministers from the state.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Bakari Dorofi, told reporters yesterday in Abuja that of the 11 ministers so far appointed from Taraba since 1999, seven are from the southern zone, four from northern zone while the central zone has not produced any.

“This trend smacks of gross injustice. The central zone remains the political nerve-centre of the APC in Taraba State and has consistently delivered to the party,” he said.

This is as the Kenaf and Other Natural Fibre Plants Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, has recommended a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje for consideration as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nguroje hails from Taraba Central Senatorial district of the state.

The recommendation was contained in a letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and signed by the association’s national President, Hassan Abubakar and made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

