You’ve changed my life forever, Selena Gomez tells Rema

Ace American singer, Selena Gomez, has stated that Nigerian music star, Rema, has changed her life forever. The songstress further thanked Rema for choosing her to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world.

Late last year, Rema featured Gomez on the remix of his smashing hit song, Calm Down. To date, their collaboration on the record has been topping charts worldwide.

Taking to her verified Instagram page with 425 million followers, the singer shared two pictures of herself and Rema and captioned the post with these words, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. @heisrema”.

While responding to the post, the 23-year-old singer took to Gomez’s comment section as he expressed his love for her. Rema wrote, “Love you too Queen.”

Born Divine Ikubor on May 1 2000, the singer is known professionally as Rema. The multiple award-winning singer is also a songwriter and rapper.

He rose to stardom after releasing the song, Dumebi. In 2019, he signed a record deal with a subsidiary of Mavin Records. He is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single “Calm Down”, the remix of which, with Selena Gomez, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and led the U.S. afrobeats songs for a record-setting 41 weeks.

