Factory supplying illegal drugs to Cameroon, Chad, Niger busted in Adamawa

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raided a clandestine factory in Mubi on Saturday, where a new psychoactive substance, Akuskura, was being produced in large quantities and distributed to Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said this on Sunday in Abuja.

While he didn’t provide further details, he, however, said at the time of the raid, production activities were ongoing on the premises.

Meanwhile, officers of the agency have seized 126 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 63kgs concealed in a used Toyota Corolla car imported from Toronto, Canada at the Tincan port in Lagos State.

This is even as an attempt by a freight agent, Mordi Chukwuemeka Samuel, to export 900 grams of the same substance, hidden inside the walls of a travelling bag containing food items, to Kenya, was thwarted by NDLEA officers at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State on Saturday.