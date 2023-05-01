May Day: Atiku urges Nigerian workers not to despair

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February election, Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerian workers to see this year’s May Day…

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February election, Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerian workers to see this year’s May Day as a moment for sober reflection and stocktaking, asking them not to despair.

The former vice president noted that the advice became imperative in view of the myriad of socio-economic problems facing Nigerians in the last eight years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Atiku in a message of solidarity to the labour union said the lives and welfare of workers and their families had been reduced to the abyss of mere existence due to the litany of policy errors by the ruling APC government, which created insecurity in all facets of workers’ lives: food, shelter, health, wealth and education.

He, however, enjoined the workers to be resilient and hopeful for the sake of the younger generation and the country’s future.

Atiku further extolled the virtues of hard work, perseverance and endurance of the workers in the country, urging them to stand together with him to legally reclaim his mandate.