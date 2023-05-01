Fake soldier arraigned over trafficking of young girls for prostitution

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, has arraigned, one Kilo Ken, (aka Kingsley Egharevba), at the National Industrial Court in Benin…

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, has arraigned, one Kilo Ken, (aka Kingsley Egharevba), at the National Industrial Court in Benin over alleged human trafficking.

The suspect was alleged to have impersonated the Nigerian Army and allegedly assisting in trafficking young girls to Libya for prostitution.

The suspect was arrested by the officers of the Nigerian Army and handed over to NAPTIP for prosecution.

The suspect was arraigned on two-count charge of allegedly assisting one Nifemi Afolabi (aka Halima), now at large, for organising foreign travels for a victim of prostitution.

He was said to have assisted Nifemi, knowing that the victim would be forced into prostitution in Libya.

NAPTIP’s counsel, Mrs Oburoh Victoria Okanigbuan, said the offences were punishable under sections 18 and 14(b) of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Enforcement and Administrative Act, 2015.

Oburoh said the suspect committed the offences in Benin sometime in October 2019.

When the charges were read to the suspect, he pleaded not guilty.

The presiding judge, Justice A. A. Adewemimo, ordered the suspects to continue with the administrative bail pending when the application for his bail is formally filed before the court.

He adjourned the case to June 15 for hearing.