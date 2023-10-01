Ex-Kaduna gov, Yero, resigns from PDP

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Muktar Ramalan Yero, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This was contained in a letter the…

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Muktar Ramalan Yero, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was contained in a letter the former governor personally signed dated 30th September, 2023 and addressed to the party’s ward chairman in Kaura, Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

The letter with the title; ‘Resignation letter’ read in part: “With gratitude to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP with effect from 30th September, 2023. Enclosed herewith, is my party membership card duly returned,” the letter reads.

Yero, who is also the Dallatun Zazzau, served as deputy governor to late Governor Patrick Yakowa who died in an air crash.

He subsequently became the Kaduna State governor between December 15, 2012 to 29 May, 2015.

