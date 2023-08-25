Ex-Benue customary court president murdered

A retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Mrs Margaret Igbeta, has been allegedly murdered in her home located at Wantor Kwange…

A retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Mrs Margaret Igbeta, has been allegedly murdered in her home located at Wantor Kwange Street in Makurdi metropolis of the state.

Igbeta, 72, was found lifeless in a pool of blood Thursday night.

Our correspondent gathered on Friday morning that the judge’s corpse was discovered after she was murdered by yet-to-be identified gunmen who spilled her blood all over her house.

It was suspected that the late jurist might have been killed a day earlier as suggested by the state of her corpse.

Her body was later retrieved by the police from her home, opposite BSU College of Medicine along Gboko road in Makurdi.

A police source not authorised to speak with journalists, said, “Yes, it’s true. Yesterday, (Thursday) her lifeless body was discovered in her house but the corpse was not looking too good again meaning that it couldn’t have happened yesterday; may be a day before yesterday (Wednesday).”

The source added that the police were working to unravel the killers of the judge even as her family members were already giving useful information to effect an arrest.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, when contacted replied in a text message, “Let me get to town and understand what happened.”

Daily Trust reports that the late Justice Igbeta was born on October 17, 1950 and hailed from Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

Igbeta rose through the ladder from being a Pupil State Counsel in the Benue State Ministry of Justice in 1976 to becoming a judge in 1995. He was President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal in 2003 until her retirement on October 17, 2015 upon attainment of the statutory age of 65 years.

Recall that the Federal Government had in 2019 filed an application before a High Court in Abuja, requesting an interim forfeiture of N840 million traced to the now deceased retired justice.

The federal government through the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), alleged that the money was traced to a proxy bank account operated by Igbeta’s maid.

