Estranged lovers Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz reunite for movie premiere

It was a lovely scenario as iconic Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello and her famous but estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, reunited at a movie premiere. The duo both worked on the project.

During the premiere, they were spotted exchanging pleasantries at the film premiere of the film, She Must Be Obeyed, which was showcased at the IMAX Theatre, Lekki, Lagos on Wednesday.

The event was graced by other A-list actors like Femi Adebayo, Olumide Oworu, and Lateef Adedimeji, among others.

It is understood that the movie was directed by the estranged lovers.

The pair tied the knot in London in 2016 and welcomed a set of twin boys in 2018.

But in June 2022, JJC Skillz announced his separation from Akindele, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

In March, JJC Skillz said he would not make his decision to remarry public — after a blogger claimed he tied the knot in Kano state.

“If I decide to marry or choose which way I want to go, it will be a personal choice and I will not make it public,” he had said.

Akindele, on the other hand, also reflected on self-love.

