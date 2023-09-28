Kwara: Man swept away by flood recovered dead 

The corpse of a 47-year-old-man who was swept away by flood in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has been recovered dead two days after the incident.…

The unidentified man, it was gathered, was a victim of a severe downpour of Monday evening.

Speaking on the incident, spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said one Mr Saheed alerted the agency on the development.

He added that the corpse had been handed over to the environmental officer of Ilọrin West local government, Mr Saka Abdulkareem.

“The unidentified man, approximately 47 years old, tragically lost his life as he was swept away by the torrential water and recovered dead two days later.

“The corpse was recovered from the turbulent water, which had come to rest at the Oloje Bridge adjacent G’ Division Police Station, Oloje, Ilorin.”

He said the Director of the Fire service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident.

“He urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities and desist from any movement from one place to another during any downpour”, he added.

