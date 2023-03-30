Estate developer charged with assault on employee’s friend

An Abuja-based estate developer, Bruno Adams (32), has been charged before an area court, in Kado, Abuja, for assaulting, causing hurt and mischief against Rose…

An Abuja-based estate developer, Bruno Adams (32), has been charged before an area court, in Kado, Abuja, for assaulting, causing hurt and mischief against Rose Daniel, a friend of his employee, Niyi Omolola.

The prosecutor, DSP Stanley Nwanfor, told the court that the defendant on February 28, assaulted the complainant after she lured him on phone to come to Zhidu Junction, Lugbe, for a meeting with her friend, Niyi – who allegedly owed him a month’s salary.

He said after the defendant arrived, he caused damage to the front windscreen of Rose’ Toyota Camry and a mobile phone contrary to Sections 265, 244 and 3327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Judge, Muhammad Adamu Wakili, granted the defendant administrative bail in the sum of N800,000 with one surety in like and adjourned the case to April 26.