Police reiterate ban on tricycles, horse riding in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has said that the ban on tricycles movement across the state from 10pm to 6am is still in force, calling on riders to comply with the order.

The command also banned the traditional horse riding known as Kilisa during Ramadan as well as use of fireworks within the state metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this to newsmen in Kano.

“The command in synergy with sister security agencies and traffic enforcement agencies has been tasked to arrest violators.

“Illegal horse riding (Kilisa) and the use of fireworks (knock-out or bangers) are banned, and violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. People attending Masjid and Tafsir centres during the Holy Month should be extra vigilant by taking cognisance of people and objects around,” Kiyawa said.