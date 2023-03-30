FEC approves N59.78bn for Ogoni cleanup projects

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved two contracts for the construction of a centre of excellence for environmental restoration in Kana Local Government Area of…

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved two contracts for the construction of a centre of excellence for environmental restoration in Kana Local Government Area of Rivers State and a 100-bed specialist hospital in Ogoni.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the projects were to facilitate efficient and cost-effective approaches to contamination management and environmental restoration while supporting the well-being and welfare of the people who had been impacted by the negative effects of contamination in those areas.

He said the contract for the construction of the centre of excellence for was awarded in favour of CCECC Nigeria Limited, in the sum of N41,472,263,848.60, with a completion period of 24 months.

He said the contract for the construction of Ogoni 100-bed specialist hospital was awarded in favour of Messrs Tannit Medical Engineering Limited, in the sum of N18,308,463,225.37, plus 7.5% of VAT, with a delivery period of 24 months.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the aviation ministry got approval for the construction of 150-room capacity female hostel at the cost of N2,244,713,424.56, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 12 months.

He said the hostel to be built at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria was awarded to Messrs Best Homes Construction Limited.

Mohammed said the council also approved N383,968,500, in favour of Kaura Motors for his ministry for the procurement of 13 operational vehicles for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria with a completion period of three weeks.

“The operational vehicles will be used for the day-to-day operations of the FRCN and in particular, they’ll be used report, gather news, with respect of the various of cases in tribunal and also for the National Population Commission Census coming up sometimes in May,” he said.