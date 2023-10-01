Emir of Kano, Dangote Cups take centre stage at 2023 Kano Polo tourney

The battles for top polo honours, Emir of Kano Cup and Dangote Cup are set to rumble in the commercial city of Kano as the…

The battles for top polo honours, Emir of Kano Cup and Dangote Cup are set to rumble in the commercial city of Kano as the ongoing 2023 Kano international polo tournament heads to a flourishing finale from Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the foremost Usman Dantata Polo Ground in Bompai, Kano.

The glamorous polo festival which got off to grandiose galloped off Tuesday, September 26 with over fifty teams drawn from all the major polo centres across the country.

Revered as one of the most wanted polo crowns in the continent, the Emir of Kano Cup that has been contested for as the biggest prize of the tournament since inception, pitch arch rivals, the defending champions, Kano Lintex, Abuja Rubicon and the ambitious Jos Malcomines in a battle royal’ that would ultimately crown the champions of the 2023 international polo festival.

The opening game of the second stage on Tuesday will be a cracker as Moh Homes team faces fully armed Workstation from Lagos in the Dangote Cup series. Creative Economy team are billed to clash with Kano Nakudu Farms in the second game, while the last game of the opening will be a gusty tussle between two Kano rivals, Kano Agad/ Rumbu and Kano Nasiriyyas in a make or mar clash.

The race for the medium-goal Dangote Cup title will not be an all-Kano affair, as 18 visiting teams Lagos, Ibadan, Katsina, Kaduna, Jos and Abuja, alongside the Nigerian Navy and the Police have all lay big claims to title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...