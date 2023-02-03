Elections: INEC assures corps members of safety

The Independent National Electoral Commission yesterday assured the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members participating in the 2023 elections of comfort, safety and security. INEC…

The Independent National Electoral Commission yesterday assured the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members participating in the 2023 elections of comfort, safety and security.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance in Abuja when he received a delegation of the NYSC.

According to him, it is unimaginable for INEC to conduct elections without the involvement of the NYSC.

He said INEC had been working over the years with the security agencies to protect youth corps members.

NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen. Yushau Dogara Ahmed, said: “There are a lot of fears that this or that’ll happen, but we try to make it clear to them that it’s a duty and a responsibility for them to actually do their best and take responsibility.