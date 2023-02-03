BUK to graduate 16,581 students at 36/37th combined convocation

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has said all arrangements have been made to graduate 16,581 students from the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions. The Vice Chancellor…

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has said all arrangements have been made to graduate 16,581 students from the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Sagir Abbas, disclosed this to journalists at a pre-convocation briefing held at the varsity’s senate chamber on Thursday.

He said the conferment of higher degrees and prizes to graduands of the School of Postgraduate Studies and Dangote Business School at its 36 and 37 combined convocation billed to hold from February 6 to 11 where a total of 7,362 undergraduate students for the 2018/2019 session and 9,219 for 2019/2020 sessions from 16 faculties would graduate.

He said no fewer than “8,777 postgraduate students, comprising 3,671 for the 2018/2019 session and 5,106 for the 2019/2020 session from the School of Postgraduate Studies and Dangote Business School were also among the graduands.

“Two hundred and eighty-five of the first degree graduands are graduating with first class, 359 of the higher degree graduates would receive PhDs; 5,936 would receive Master’s Degree, while Postgraduate Diploma would be conferred on 2,484 candidates. All the graduates who would attend the convocation would receive their certificates same day.”

Abbas added that the institution’s Senate and Governing Council had decided not to award any honorary degree during the convocation.