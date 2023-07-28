Ekweremadu’s son appointed as commissioner

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has included Lloyd Ekweremadu as one of the 15 commissioner-nominees....

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has nominated Lloyd Ekweremadu as one of the 15 commissioners in the state.

Lloyd is the son of the imprisoned former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who, alongside his wife, Beatrice and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, was convicted of organ trafficking and sentenced to prison by a UK court for violating the Modern Slavery Act.

Mbah also nominated Ada Chukwu, daughter of ex-governor of the state, Sullivan Chime.

The list was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu, on Friday

In a letter accompanying the list, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, mentioned that it might not be the final list and requested the House to consider the nominees promptly.

“While this may not be the exhaustive list, I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” Onyia appealed.

Among the 15 commissioner nominees are veteran broadcaster Aka Eze Aka, Prof. Ndubueze Mba, Mrs Ngozi Eni, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke and Dr Kingsley Ude.

Others include former commissioners, Prof. Emmanuel Obi and Deacon Okey Ogbodo, as well as Mrs. Ugochi Madueke, Dr Malachy Agbo, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama, and Prince Lawrence Ezeh.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...