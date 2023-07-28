Buhari: I’m worried over safety of ousted Nigerien President

Listen To Trust Radio Live Niger coup: Buhari expresses concern over fate of Bazoum Former President Muhammmadu Buhari has expressed concern about the Republic of…

Niger coup: Buhari expresses concern over fate of Bazoum

Former President Muhammmadu Buhari has expressed concern about the Republic of Niger and President Mohammed Bazoum and his family after the military coup in the country.

Buhari, in a statement on Friday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, expressed hope that the “unwanted situation” would be reversed and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family were ensured.

He said it was heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was already dealing effectively with the matter.

He said: “As to be expected, I, just like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic, our neighbor to the North.

“Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider subregion, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.

“I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else. It is heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already dealing effectively with the matter and our hope and prayers are that the unwanted situation will be completely reversed and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family are ensured,” the former President said.

