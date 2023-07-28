‘Future of Nigeria lies on children’s quality of education’

Founder and Chairman of Great Standard Montessori Model School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tiwalade Akingbade, has said the future of Nigeria lies in the quality of…

Founder and Chairman of Great Standard Montessori Model School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tiwalade Akingbade, has said the future of Nigeria lies in the quality of education the children receive at tender age.

Akingbade submitted that for any country to be free of criminality schools, governments and parents must catch the children young and inculcate in them good habits and manners that would eventually shape who they become in the future.

He said this at the first Graduation/Prize Giving Ceremony of the school held at the permanent site along Ayetoro road in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Akingbade noted that “Everyone is born free, but as you grow up in society, you see what is happening and you want to emulate it. That’s what we want to curb. We want a free society. We want a society that we can leave and have a rest of mind.

“We want a society where a commercial vehicle driver can differentiate between what’s right and what’s wrong.

“We are supposed to be protecting our law, you don’t need to be told before you know what you’re doing is against the law. That’s what the habit we are trying to inculcate in the pupils from a tender age and we believe they will prosper in life and the parents will eat fruit of their hard labour.”

The school founder who is the State Secretary of the RTEAN said the school began last year as part of his contribution to help the government and society mould great leaders of tomorrow.

The Proprietress, Hajia Nofisat Akingbade, said the GSM school began last year September with 27 pupils and expressed satisfaction with the growth of the school and the quality of the product.

According to heer, at GSM, are driven by passion to train nation builders in different sectors and our commitment to the success of every child is a life long partnership.

“Our pupils can read and their performances encourage their parents,” she submitted.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Ola Sheu Adebayo described performances of the graduating pupils and quality of the infrastructure and staff of the school as encouraging.

“I am very proud of you,” Adebayo told the school proprietress.

He said the school’s founder is driven by commitment to a better society and not profit driven.

“There’s no way you can make profit with the number of enrollments but your commitment is the driving force,” he said.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wale Olanrewaju, the Chairman of Trade Union Akeem Lasis, that of The Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUSS), Felix Agbesanwa among other personalities attended the event.

