Ekiti gov’t investigates attack on doctors, health workers

The Ekiti State government has said it has commenced investigation into reported cases of assault on doctors and other health workers at the Ekiti State…

The Ekiti State government has said it has commenced investigation into reported cases of assault on doctors and other health workers at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, in a release yesterday, assured members of staff and the general public that swift action had been taken in response to assaults on doctors and other health workers while attending to patients.

He said some suspects in the recent incidents at the hospital had been arrested and charged to court, while measures had been put in place to enhance security within the hospital premises.

He said the state government would also address the issue of poor work ethics among the hospital staff.

Woman, 2 men remanded over Bodija explosion

Lassa fever kills 19 in Taraba

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by patients about the challenges they face in accessing health services at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH). Be assured that we are investigating these bottlenecks with a view to streamlining and improving service delivery,” he said.