Woman, 2 men remanded over Bodija explosion

The Federal High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded a woman and two men for their roles in the Bodija explosion of January 16.

The police charged Ramatu Camara, 47, Ganiu Malik, 20, and Abubakar Samasa, 64, with conspiracy, use of weapons of mass destruction, stockpiling of radioactive materials, and dispersal of biological weapons, but they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Judge E. U. Akpan remanded them to the Agodi correctional centre and adjourned the case until April 11.

Camara, Malik, and Samasa were charged with five counts by police prosecutor Michael Ojeah.

He said the defendants and others at large committed the crime around 7:30pm on Jan. 16.

The prosecution said the defendants stored radioactive materials inside a building, which exploded and led to the deaths of a 65-year-old woman known as Bolanle Badmus and 13 others.

He subsequently informed the court that he was prepared to present his case.

However, the defense counsel, Mr Adeola Adebayo, prayed the court for a short adjournment in order to file some applications.

The prosecutor said the offense violated the provisions of sections 26, 42 (A) and (B), 43(1) (A), and (2) (C) 1 (A) 58 (1) (A) of the Terrorism Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022.