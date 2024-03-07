✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Woman, 2 men remanded over Bodija explosion

The Federal High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded a woman and two men for their roles in the Bodija explosion of January 16. The…

The Federal High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded a woman and two men for their roles in the Bodija explosion of January 16.

The police charged Ramatu Camara, 47, Ganiu Malik, 20, and Abubakar Samasa, 64, with conspiracy, use of weapons of mass destruction, stockpiling of radioactive materials, and dispersal of biological weapons, but they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Judge E. U. Akpan remanded them to the Agodi correctional centre and adjourned the case until April 11.

Camara, Malik, and Samasa were charged with five counts by police prosecutor Michael Ojeah.

Why Nigeria is yet to achieve SDGs goals – Akume

Tinubu signs executive orders on oil and gas reforms

He said the defendants and others at large committed the crime around 7:30pm on Jan. 16.

The prosecution said the defendants stored radioactive materials inside a building, which exploded and led to the deaths of a 65-year-old woman known as Bolanle Badmus and 13 others.

He subsequently informed the court that he was prepared to present his case.

However, the defense counsel, Mr Adeola Adebayo, prayed the court for a short adjournment in order to file some applications.

The prosecutor said the offense violated the provisions of sections 26, 42 (A) and (B), 43(1) (A), and (2) (C) 1 (A) 58 (1) (A) of the Terrorism Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022.

 

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories