Ekiti-born chef hits 56 hours cooking marathon

An Ekiti-born chef, Miss Damilola Adeparusi, Sunday, continued in her quest to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeparusi, who is currently a student at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has hit 56 hours cooking marathon in Ilupeju-Ekiti.

She is currently cooking at an apartment in the community of Oye Local Government Area.

Adeparusi started her 120 hours marathon cooking task at 12am on Friday but in a very small space kitchen with little ventilation.

NAN observed that she has no medical arrangements for medical personnel to be on the ground in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

Security agencies are also not available to safeguard the environment except a few private security officers popularly called bouncers.

NAN gathered that besides being a chef, Adeparusi is also a poet, songwriter, and editor. Her official social media pages carry these titles as well.

She is a curious person and has a passion for researching and learning about new things.

Adeparusi is representing a church, Spirit Word Global Mission, in the cook-a-thon and she is attempting to surpass Hilda Baci’s 100hrs record with her 120 hours goal.

She has been able to make varieties of food such as rice and beans, beans porridge, Semovita with vegetables, porridge, and spaghetti, among other delicious meals.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, Rotimi Ojomoyela, has sent words of encouragement to her and urged Ekiti indigenes to show support for her to make the state proud.

As of the time of filing this report, officials of the state government and management staff of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) had not paid her a visit to give her any encouragement. (NAN)

