NASS leadership: PDP alleges plot to arrest members-elect

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to arrest members-elect committed to the independence of the legislature in the…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to arrest members-elect committed to the independence of the legislature in the ongoing jostling for 10th National Assembly leadership.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the provisions of the standing order of both chambers of the National Assembly emphasise the need for the legislators to elect their leadership among themselves on the floor.

He also stated that the independence of the legislature was a critical ingredient of constitutional democracy, adding that the independence of the legislature and principle of separation of powers were sacrosanct in a democracy.

He said since the PDP made its position known that it was interested in the 10th National Assembly’s leadership, there have been moves to intimidate, harass and threaten lawmakers-elect with the view to influencing the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“Reports in the public space indicate plots to arrest individuals who are considered to be strong proponents of the independence of the legislature and the right of members-elect to elect their leadership.

“The PDP notes that the independence of the legislature is a prerequisite for a virile democracy and therefore insists that the members-elect in both houses must be allowed to elect their leadership,” he said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...