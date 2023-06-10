Teach me how to return to senate without contesting primary, Okorocha taunts Lawan

Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has asked Senate President Ahmad Lawan for lessons on how to return to the senate without participating in primary…

Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has asked Senate President Ahmad Lawan for lessons on how to return to the senate without participating in primary election.

The former Imo state governor said this during the valedictory session of the 9th senate on Saturday.

Daily Trust reports that Lawan will be part of the 10th senate after his botched attempt to be elected the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan and Okorocha contested the presidential primary election of the APC but were defeated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senate President’s participation in the primary meant he would not be able to contest the Yobe north senatorial ticket of the APC, according to the Electoral Act.

Bashir Machina was declared winner of the primary election monitored by INEC.

The supreme court in a verdict, however affirmed Lawan as the authentic candidate.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Okorocha, who is not returning to the senate, wondered how Lawan made it.

“I did not contest for the senate this period. I only contested for the office of the president. You are a very smart politician. How you came back to the senate is another chapter in our political history that we need to discuss.

“I was there in the field with you running for president, I never knew how you were able to meander, leaving some of us. Next time you must teach me how to do that,” he said.

In his response, Lawan said: “It was easy. I was there with you in the field and after our defeat, my constituents thought they needed me again. They asked for me to come back and it was a tortious journey because we had to go through the courts.

“I didn’t even appeal the judgement that did not give me the contest. The party and the stakeholders appealed on my behalf up to the supreme court, so there is nothing critical or remarkable. In fact, you have nothing to learn from it.”

