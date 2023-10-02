PDP wins as Tribunal sacks Nasarawa Gov

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital, has ordered the withdrawal of Certificate of Return issued to Governor Abdullahi…

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital, has ordered the withdrawal of Certificate of Return issued to Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the March 18 election.

Daily Trust reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Sule winner of the election

Following the declaration, David Ubugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had headed to the tribunal to challenge his opponent’s victory.

In a split judgement by the three-man Tribunal headed by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, on Monday, the majority declared Umbugadu as winner of the election.

Reacting to the judgment, former Senate President Bukola Saraki tweeted, “I congratulate Hon. David Ombugadu of our great party, PDP, who has been declared the winner of the Nasarawa State Governorship election by the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal. This judicial victory is a resounding affirmation of the people’s will, and it serves as a reminder that democracy is and must always be the bedrock of our nation.”

