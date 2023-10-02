✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Politics

Things to know about PDP candidate declared winner in Nasarawa

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, declaring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s David Ombugadu as the…

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, declaring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s David Ombugadu as the winner.

Daily Trust reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Sule winner of the March 18 election.

Following the declaration, Ubugadu had headed to the tribunal to challenge his opponent’s victory.

Delivering the judgment virtually, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, declared Emmanuel Ombugadu of the PDP as the lawfully elected governor of Nasarawa.

Here are, however, six things to know about Ombugadu:

– He was born January 10, 1978

– He attended LEA Primary School Kakuri in Kaduna State.

– In 2001, he got a bachelor’s degree (Bsc.) in Economics, from the University of Jos

– He later proceeded to do his NYSC in 2003. He proceeded to do his masters (Msc.) at Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

– Ombugadu, who was a House of Representatives member, who represented Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon federal constituency from 2011 to 2019.

– He contested as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nasarawa state in the 2019 general elections.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: