Things to know about PDP candidate declared winner in Nasarawa

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, declaring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s David Ombugadu as the…

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, declaring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s David Ombugadu as the winner.

Daily Trust reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Sule winner of the March 18 election.

Following the declaration, Ubugadu had headed to the tribunal to challenge his opponent’s victory.

Delivering the judgment virtually, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, declared Emmanuel Ombugadu of the PDP as the lawfully elected governor of Nasarawa.

Here are, however, six things to know about Ombugadu:

– He was born January 10, 1978

– He attended LEA Primary School Kakuri in Kaduna State.

– In 2001, he got a bachelor’s degree (Bsc.) in Economics, from the University of Jos

– He later proceeded to do his NYSC in 2003. He proceeded to do his masters (Msc.) at Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

– Ombugadu, who was a House of Representatives member, who represented Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon federal constituency from 2011 to 2019.

– He contested as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nasarawa state in the 2019 general elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...