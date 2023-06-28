Eid-el-Kabir: Govs preach love, tolerance, sacrifice

State governors have rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Muslims, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to show love, tolerance, and sacrifices as exemplified by…

State governors have rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Muslims, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to show love, tolerance, and sacrifices as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (A.S).

They also encouraged the Muslim faithful to work with other faiths for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The governors gave the advice in their separate Eid-el-Kabir messages to Nigerians.

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, urged Muslims to use the occasion to deepen their faith and submission to the will of Allah.

He appealed to residents of the state to show understanding and confidence in the present administration at all levels as efforts are being made to roll out palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, urged Nigerians to imbibe the lesson of sacrifice, which is the hallmark of the season.

He said Nigeria is in dire straits as a nation, but “it is a period that demands that we work together in unison and join hands across ethno-religious inclinations for our collective progress.”

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State enjoined Muslims to sustain their prayers for the peace, security, and prosperity of the state and the nation.

“We must also imbibe the tenets of Islam which promote peace, tolerance, modesty, and love,” he said.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, called on motorists to drive safely and avoid all unhealthy practices that may jeopardise public safety or public health.

“Let’s have excellent relations with fellow humans, enjoining good and discouraging evils and mischief, and contributing positively to the growth of our community at all times,” he advised.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State called for tolerance, sacrifice and commitment to the teachings of Allah as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

He assured that his government would work towards a better state for all citizens irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnic differences.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State enjoined Muslims and other Nigerians to live up to the highest ideals of their religious beliefs.

The governor further called for the sustenance of peaceful coexistence among the diverse religious groups in the state while urging the people of the state to guard against anything that could result in religious intolerance.

Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, assured that the security challenges witnessed in the state recently are being tackled.

“My government is committed to ensuring the security of your life and property. I am confident in God that before long, Plateau will regain its enviable status as the Home of Peace and Tourism,” he said.

Katsina State governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, said, “This solemn festival should reawaken our brotherhood spirit. Irrespective of our religious and ideological creeds, we must see each other as one. It is fundamental that we should all live peacefully and harmoniously. That is what will help to foster peace, love and true brotherhood among all Nigerians.”

Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, urged the Muslim faithful to emulate the faithfulness, sacrifice, piety and patience which was exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim.

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, thanked residents of the state for their prayers and called for more support “as we work round the clock to improve the lives of our people and deliver sustainable development as promised during the electioneering.”

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, urged Nigerians to use the period to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for his prompt intervention.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State said, “Benue State is still drowning in the stagnant waters of insecurity and underdevelopment, therefore, I encourage you to pray and make selfless sacrifices and commitments for peace and development of the state and the entire nation.”

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of selflessness, sacrifice and patriotism in the quest to build a virile and economically viable country.

From Abubakar Akote (Minna), Usman A. Bello (Benin), Haruna Gimba Yaya (Gombe), Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin), Eyo Charles (Calabar), Umar Muhammed (Lafia), Dickson S. Adama (Jos), Tijjani Ibrahim (Katsina), Raphael Ogbonnaiye, (Ado-Ekiti), Adenike Kaffi (Ibadan), Peter Moses (Abeokuta) & Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi)

