Sallah: How people can have fun-filled celebration on a low budget

Muslims in Nigeria observe Eid-al-Adha, which is one of two significant Islamic festivals in a lunar year today, June 28, 2023.
The Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday, June 29, 2023 as holidays for the festive season.
This year’s celebration is coming on the heels of the recent removal of fuel subsidy in the country which has led to an increase in the prices of goods and services.
However, Daily Trust looks at ways people can have fun-filled celebrations during the festive season on a low budget.
Neighborhood Picnic
Organize a neighborhood picnic. You can invite your friends and prepare local dishes and home-made ginger-drink or juices. Picnic has one magic as it endears you to your relatives and friends. If you can eat and drink near a lake you will have complete fun.
Visit Parks
Park is a large public garden or area of land used for recreation. Nature stabilizes human feelings and mind. In some towns parks are free, while in some cities the entry fee is as low as N500.
Spree Party
Spree Party is so exciting that people gate-crashed into it unconsciously. If you add cool photography to this, you perfect it. Group photos serve two purposes during a spree party: They preserve memory and put smiles on the lips of participants.
Go to Museum
Museums house pieces of history and by doing so educate visitors. Due to the effects of transformation that give way to cities, younger generations distance themselves from history. Museums are so delightful that you can derive pleasure from the building.
Watch Your Favorite Movie
Movies imitate real life. A spectator or viewer communicates with characters and often laughs or sympathizes with them. Modern movies deliver fun and education.
