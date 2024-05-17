✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

EFCC arrests 2 suspects with counterfeit $81,700 in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Abdullahi Yahaya and Ibrahim Haruna in the Kaduna metropolis on suspicion…

    By Mohammed I. Yaba, Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Abdullahi Yahaya and Ibrahim Haruna in the Kaduna metropolis on suspicion of involvement in currency counterfeiting.

Following their arrest, law enforcement officials discovered a total of $81,700  in fake $100 denominations in their possession, as confirmed in a statement by Dele Oyewale, the Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, on Thursday.

Haruna, under interrogation, claimed that the counterfeit dollars had been entrusted to him several months ago for safekeeping by an individual named Babangida, who is currently evading authorities.

Yahaya asserted that he became aware of Haruna’s possession of fake dollars when he was introduced to him by a certain Kabiru, also currently at large, with the intention of delivering the counterfeit currency to a buyer awaiting it at an agreed location. 

Additionally, law enforcement officers found a small quantity of a colourless substance suspected to be mercury-a chemical allegedly utilised in the production of fake dollars-among the items in their possession at the time of the arrest.

Dele stated that the suspects will be prosecuted as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

