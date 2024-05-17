EFCC seeks collaboration with army, customs to combat illegal mining

The Acting Zonal Director of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Harry Erin, has initiated discussions for collaboration with…

The Acting Zonal Director of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Harry Erin, has initiated discussions for collaboration with the Nigerian Army and Customs to address the growing issue of illegal mining in the country.

During a courtesy visit to both agencies in Ilorin, Erin emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation in the fight against economic and financial crimes, describing the Nigerian Army as a crucial partner in this endeavour.

He highlighted the need for joint efforts to tackle illegal mining activities, citing the substantial quantities of various solid minerals, including lithium, lepidolite, marble, and gold, seized by the EFCC, valued at millions of Naira.

Erin underscored the economic ramifications of illegal mining, noting the disparity between the significant profits generated from these activities and the meagre wages paid to labourers involved.

He also raised concerns about the illicit exportation of crude minerals without proper registration and payment of royalties to the government.

At the Customs Area Comptroller’s office, Kwara Command, Erin advocated for a comprehensive collaboration between the EFCC and the Nigerian Customs Service to address issues such as money laundering and the transportation of illegally mined solid minerals across the country’s borders.

In his response, Brigadier General Oluwafemi Williams, the Brigade Commander of Sobi cantonment, and Comptroller Ojeifo Michael, the state Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, commended the EFCC for its efforts in tackling economic sabotage in the state, particularly within the mining sector.