✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

FG, EFCC vow to combat fake news

The federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have vowed to fight fake news in Nigeria to a standstill. The Minister of…

efcc freezes n30bn diverted from nsipa accounts
efcc freezes n30bn diverted from nsipa accounts
    By Idowu Isamotu

The federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have vowed to fight fake news in Nigeria to a standstill.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, gave the assurance while officially commissioning the EFCC Radio, 97.3 FM, in Abuja.

Idris said the commission should be commended on its ardent and result-yielding war against economic and financial crimes, adding that no Nigerian today can ignore, deny or dismiss the impact of the EFCC.

He particularly praised the initiative of a Radio Station by the commission, explaining that it would be empowered to fight false narratives, fake news and jaundiced presentation of its works.

He assured the EFCC of increased support and collaboration in the working of the radio station and other works of the commission.

On his own part, Olukoyede went down memory lane concerning the conception and crystallization of the idea of a radio station for the commission, describing its commissioning as a milestone.

The EFCC boss denounced the scourge of fake news and its attendant disservice to the works of the EFCC,  maintaining that the radio station would help the commission tell its own stories more accurately.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Emmanuel Udende, described corruption as a monster crippling growth and development of the nation.

The chairman, House Committee on Financial Crimes, Honourable Kayode Akinolu, called on all Nigerians to make the EFCC Radio as their preferred station as public enlightenment is needed in the anti-graft fight.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories