FG, EFCC vow to combat fake news

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, gave the assurance while officially commissioning the EFCC Radio, 97.3 FM, in Abuja.

Idris said the commission should be commended on its ardent and result-yielding war against economic and financial crimes, adding that no Nigerian today can ignore, deny or dismiss the impact of the EFCC.

He particularly praised the initiative of a Radio Station by the commission, explaining that it would be empowered to fight false narratives, fake news and jaundiced presentation of its works.

He assured the EFCC of increased support and collaboration in the working of the radio station and other works of the commission.

On his own part, Olukoyede went down memory lane concerning the conception and crystallization of the idea of a radio station for the commission, describing its commissioning as a milestone.

The EFCC boss denounced the scourge of fake news and its attendant disservice to the works of the EFCC, maintaining that the radio station would help the commission tell its own stories more accurately.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Emmanuel Udende, described corruption as a monster crippling growth and development of the nation.

The chairman, House Committee on Financial Crimes, Honourable Kayode Akinolu, called on all Nigerians to make the EFCC Radio as their preferred station as public enlightenment is needed in the anti-graft fight.