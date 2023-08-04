Edo varsity  suspends staff salaries for failing to upload students’ results

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in Edo State has directed that the staff salaries and all financial requests from Deans of Faculty and Heads of Department be suspended.

A statement signed by the university’s Acting Registrar, Ambrose E. Odiase, said the suspension took immediate effect.

“The Management’s decision is informed by the non-compliance of some Deans of Faculty and Heads of Department to submit result files as well as the slow pace of upload of 2020/2021 sessional results to the University’s portal (Kofa).

“The implication of this failure or slow pace, as it were, is that the current 2022/2023 academic session cannot be activated on the Kofa,” the statement read.

When contacted, the institution’s Head, Corporate Communication and Protocol, Otunba Mike Aladenika, said the management was disturbed by the backlog of results yet to be uploaded, adding that the situation was affecting the general progress of the students.

“It is no longer acceptable, hence the need to be more firm in our bid to positively get things done the way it should be,” he added.

On the issue of processing transcript, he said the management was aware of the scandalous nature of processing transcript applications in the institution and had directed that the ICT Directorate digitilize all students’ academic records not captured on the Kofa.

He said “it is no longer business as usual for recalcitrant elements in and outside the system,” adding that all these actions were supported by the institution’s Special Intervention Team.