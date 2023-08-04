Over 1.2m candidates registered for 2023 SSCE – NECO Registrar

The Registrar/Chief Executive of National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi has disclosed that no fewer than 1,205,888 candidates have registered for the on-going 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Prof. Wushishi stated this in Jos, Plateau State on Friday while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some schools.

He said out of this figure, 601,074 candidates are males while 584,814 are females.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the 2023 SSCE based on reports obtained from across the country.

The Registrar said the 2023 SSCE, which would be concluded next week, is the best organized in recent years.

Prof. Wushishi disclosed that various measures had been put in place to check examination malpractice, adding that the measures had started yielding positive results.

The Registrar who monitored the examination at Airforce Military School; King and Queens Academy and Emmanuel International College all in Jos, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination in these schools.

A statement from the council said Prof. Wushishi had earlier monitored the conduct of the 2023 SSCE in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi States.