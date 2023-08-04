Maryam Shetty vs Mariya Mahmoud: How classmates replaced each other in Tinubu’s cabinet

Maryam Shettima aka Maryam Shetty was nominated a minister by President Bola Tinubu, but Mariya Mahmoud, her classmate is on her way to being sworn…

Maryam Shettima aka Maryam Shetty was nominated a minister by President Bola Tinubu, but Mariya Mahmoud, her classmate is on her way to being sworn in as a cabinet member.

Tinubu had included Shetty’s name in the second batch of ministers sent to the Senate on Wednesday.

However, knocks, condemnation and criticism trailed the nomination, which was revoked on Friday.

Many had faulted the choice of Shetty who has a huge following on social media. Some had described her as a mere Tik Toker.

Tinubu drops Maryam Shetty, picks Keyamo, Mahmud As Ministers

Ministerial nominee under fire as tweets where he tackled Tinubu resurface

But while Shetty arrived the National Assembly for screening on Friday, news filtered in that her name had been withdrawn.

She was replaced by Mahmoud, her classmate from JSS 1 to JSS 3 at Kano Foundation Secondary School, and later at the Bayero University, Kano.

The duo shared faculty of Medical Sciences and took some courses together. Shetty read Physiotherapy while Mahmoud read Medicine and Surgery.

Mahmoud was one of the commissioners close to the then first family during Ganduje’s tenure.

She is also a friend to Amina Ganduje, one of the influential daughters of the present National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Amina Ganduje was also a Medical Doctor who graduated from University of Maiduguri and worked with Mahmoud at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

There were insinuations that Amina had nominated two or more commissioners in her father’s cabinet, with Mahmoud being speculated as one.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...