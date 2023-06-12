Edo gov’ship: I’m looking for job – Ex-minister

A former Minister for State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, has disclosed that he is jobless and would join the Edo…

A former Minister for State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, has disclosed that he is jobless and would join the Edo State governorship race if his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other stakeholders consider him worthy to be given the ticket.

He spoke yesterday during a courtesy call on the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin, the state capital.

He said, “If there is a consensus that I am qualified and the party thinks that is what I should do, why not?

“So, I am not ruling out the fact that if the opportunity comes in the future, it may not happen. You know I am unemployed and I am looking for work.”

