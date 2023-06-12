70-yr-old cyclist dies after being knocked down by horse rider

Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed that a 70-year-old man knocked down by a horse rider in Ringim area of the state...

Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed that a 70-year-old man knocked down by a horse rider in Ringim area of the state on Saturday, has died.

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Lawal Jiisu, gave the confirmation on Sunday in Dutse.

He said that on Saturday, June 10, 2023, one Muhammed Mustapha, 25, of Unguwar Maina, who was riding his horse within Ringim municipality, lost control of the horse and hit a cyclist.

The 70-year-old cyclist identified as Umar Hassan of Galadanchi at Tsigi Quarters, also in Ringim area, sustained various degrees of injuries and fractures on his left leg and shoulder.

He explained that a team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victim to Ringim General Hospital.

Jiisu added that the victim was later confirmed dead at the hospital where he went to receive treatment.

The corpse was handed over to his relatives for burial, while the rider was arrested and detained by Police. NAN

