Land grabbers kill 2, take over villages in Ogun

Suspected land grabbers have reportedly killed two persons and taken over 13 villages in Obafemi-Owode and Sagamu local government areas of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the suspected land grabbers invaded Shimawa in Sagamu and chased the occupants away.

Locals said another set of the hoodlums stormed Orile-Eegun Kara Nla village, Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area and allegedly killed two persons.

Residents of Shimawa town have cried out to the state government, accusing the hoodlums of destroying their property and forcefully ejecting them.

A community leader in the town, Tiamiyu Fasasi, who led a protest, said the land grabbers claimed to own the 13 villages in the town.

Fasasi said, “We are appealing to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, Kabiyesi of Shimawa and the police to help us get rid of these land grabbers. They don’t have land here; they just came from nowhere.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the killing in the Mowe area and said some suspects have been arrested.

Odutola, who pleaded for more time to study the case in Sagamu, described the incident as a civil case.

