Ebenyi Oil in Nasarawa will boost human development of the North – Kano emir

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Dr Aminu Ado Bayero, has described the discovery and ongoing drilling of crude oil in Obi LGA of Nasarawa State as a milestone that will drive the economic and human development of the northern part of Nigeria.

The emir made the assertion during his visit to Ebenyi Oil well exploration site in Obi LGA of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the emir was led by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Mohammed Bage, and the Osuko of Obi, Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri Orume, to the oil site.

The Emir, who said he was in Nasarawa State on a working visit to cement and strengthen the existing relationship between Nasarawa and Kano states, described the state as peaceful.

Shortly after touring the site, the emir of Kano, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the drilling site, described the development as historic in the history of Nasarawa State and the northern part of Nigeria.

He added that the discovery and ongoing drilling of crude oil in Obi LGA was a milestone and driving force that will change the socio-economic and human development of the northern part of the country.

He, however, charged the people of Nasarawa State, and Obi LGA in particular, not to allow the temptations of disunity and sentiments among them which could undermine the process and enjoined them to continue to coexist peacefully to benefit from the natural wealth.

On his part, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Mohammed Bage rtd, described the visit of his Kano counterpart to the state as historic and would strengthen the relationship between Kano and Nasarawa state.

He called on the people of Obi and the entire state to continue to accord maximum support to the staff of NNPC for the actualization of the dream in the state.

Earlier, while receiving the emir of Kano in his palace, the Osuko of Obi Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri Orume, appreciated the visit, describing it as the first of its kind in the locality. He promised to create an enabling environment to aid the success of the drilling of crude oil in the area.

Our correspondent reports that during the visit, the NNPC drilling supervisor, Engr. Osagi Oluwese and the project team leader, Engr. Hamisu Dahiru, who conducted the visitors around the site, noted that there is progress in the process.

