Christians join Muslims to clear Kachia Eid praying ground

As part of efforts to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in Kaduna, Christian faithful joined their Muslim counterparts to clear grass at one of the Eid praying grounds in Kachia town, Kachia LGA of Kaduna State at the weekend.

The Christian youths, women, as well as elders in Kachia came out in large numbers to participate in clearing grass which has overgrown as a result of the rainy season.

The Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia LGA chapter, Mallam Ibrahim Tasiu, expressed delight over the large turnout of both Christians and Muslims for the exercise.

He called on Muslims and Christians to continue to live in peace and harmony, while appreciating the effort of Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna Peace Commission (KAPECOM), and commission, Mercy Corps, and other humanitarian organizations for their contribution and selfless service to humanity in the interest of peace.

Mr Samson Auta, the Coordinator, Community Peace Action Network with the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna State, wished Muslims happy and peaceful Eid-el Kabir celebrations in advance.

