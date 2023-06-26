Fire razes warehouses in Kano

Fire has razed two warehouses belonging to Noble Carpets and Rugs on Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Kano. The spokesman of the Kano Fire Service,…

Fire has razed two warehouses belonging to Noble Carpets and Rugs on Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Kano.

The spokesman of the Kano Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, said, “We received a call at 6:54am this morning from one Auwalu Aliyu Abubakar about the incident. Two stores have been taxed down by the fire while one other was saved.

“However, some shops around the warehouses were not affected. No life was lost and there was no injury sustained.

“We cannot quantify the loss as of now, but it’s very much. The cause of the fire is highly associated with electricity fault as the warehouses have electricity wires on them.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...