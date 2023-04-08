Easter: Buhari, govs preach hope, sacrifice

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe in the country for better seasons ahead, adding that Easter is…

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe in the country for better seasons ahead, adding that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future.

The president made the call Friday in his 2023 Easter message to Nigerians.

Buhari said the season reminded all that the Almighty could turn an unpleasant situation round for good.

“I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

“At the heart of Easter is the triumph of light over darkness,” he said.

The president advised people who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the last general elections to wait “patiently and allow our legal system run its course.”

He said the support of Nigerians made it possible for the successes his administration achieved on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms, as well as food sufficiency, among others.

Also, the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, congratulated Christians in the state and Nigeria in general for witnessing another Easter season.

Governor Oyebanji, in his Easter congratulatory message signed by his special adviser on media, Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians to emulate the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ, who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind.

He, therefore, called on them to reflect on the lessons of Easter, especially the crucifixion of Jesus and exhibit the virtues of love and sacrifice, which the Lord Jesus Christ demonstrated.

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, also charged Christians to use the occasion of Easter celebration to reflect on the essence of the divine sacrifice by Jesus Christ.

This was contained in an Easter message signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed and obtained in Osogbo on Friday.

Adeleke, who noted that Easter impressed on humanity the unquantifiable power of love, tasked the Christian faithful to let the valuable lessons of Jesus’s sacrifice reflect on them all the time.