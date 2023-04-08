DJ Cuppy donates £100,000 to the University of Oxford

Florence Otedola, better known by her stage as DJ Cuppy, recently donated £100,000 to Oxford University to help the school’s African alumni. Cuppy, who holds…

Cuppy, who holds two master’s degrees from the prestigious university, launched the “Cuppy African Oxford Fund” as a scholarship fund for Africans.

She made the announcement of the fund on her Instagram page with the intention of helping future African leaders by giving them the information, resources, and networks necessary to have the biggest impact on Africa and beyond.

She continued by saying that over the following ten years, she wants to use education to empower people in realizing their full potential.