My dream is to fill the gap left by my father – Hannafi Ibro

Hannafi Rabilu Musa Ibro – the son of late Kannywood comedian Rabilu Ibro, is trying to fit into his late father’s shoes. In this interview with Weekend Magazine, the young artiste talks about his success and ambitions, among other issues.

Who is Hannafi?

My full name is Hannafi Rabilu Musa Ibro, I am a son to the legendary comedian, late Rabilu Musa Ibro. I am a comedian, social media influencer and an actor. I was born some 25 years ago and presently I am into film making and also a student of the Federal College of Education Kano.

How did you get into film making?

As you are aware, I lost my father some years ago and there were concerns that the industry has lost a rare gem that cannot be replaced easily. My father’s fans and the industry itself kept lamenting the absence of my father, and as his son, people and fans began to notice the resemblance between my late father and I. On many occasions, the reply I get from people when I do something made me rethink the need to step in my father’s shoe.

People kept telling me that I have my father’s characteristics and I can fill the void he left behind in the industry. In a nutshell, I was encouraged to take up acting as a profession by the many fans and friends of my late father.

Who would you say played a vital role in your acting career?

The contribution given to me by Singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara has been one of the guiding motivations that has kept me moving in the industry. One of my comedy skits was shown to him and he called me to his office, and that was how his support for my career began. He singlehandedly sponsored a film in which I played the lead role. The film is yet to be released and the singer didn’t stop there as he kept sponsoring my career up to this level.

Another pillar to my acting career is Abdulrazaq Sultan, who sponsored and produced a film titled ‘Sha Kundum’. In that film, I played a character similar to that of my late father and many people thought it was one of the films acted by my late father because I was able to put up a good act just like my father.

Why did you choose comedy?

Comedy is what my late father was known for, and as I have told you earlier, I wanted to fill the gap left behind by my father. My late father was a comedy legend and if, really, I want to restore the smile my father used to put on people’s faces, it had to be comedy.

He was known as a comedian, and I would want to keep that spirit afloat in the minds of millions of his fans across the globe. I have succeeded in effectively mimicking his character and as a son who looks so much like him, it wasn’t difficult for me to take up the role of ‘Dan Ibro Junior.’

How many children did your late father leave behind?

My late father left 19 children behind and I am the fifth. However, out of these 19 children, I am the only one who has shown interest in following his footprint. They are all engaged in their different chosen careers. However, there are a lot of other people using my father’s name in the entertainment industry, but they are not my father’s children.

How would you describe your relationship with other colleagues in the industry?

I have very cordial relationship with them, they respect me and my late father and I respect them equally. I was told that my father led an exemplary life worth emulating as a leader and an elder in the industry. People tell me that I should be nothing but my father in the industry and that I have intended to be.

Similarly, words alone cannot express my gratitude to all my colleagues for the support they have given me.

How old are you in the industry?

It will interest you to know that I am just 2 years old in the industry and these two years have been profitable years for me. My presence in the industry has changed my life completely and I am glad that I chose to follow my father’s footsteps.

Do you have any regrets joining the entertainment industry?

Not at all, in fact the industry has given me a lot within a short period of time. I got my first car from the industry and I am currently in school. The industry has accorded me a chance to live a life of contentment due to the good legacy left behind by my father.

What is your happiest moment as an artist?

My happiest moment is whenever people offer prayers for my late father on a daily basis. I feel on top of the world whenever I hear these words ‘May Allah have mercy on your father’s soul”. These are what usually make my day irrespective of what the day may look like.

I get such prayers across the social media platforms. People remember my father by seeing me, so for many fans, late Rabilu Dan Ibro lives on through me.

What is your dream in the entertainment industry?

My dream is to fill the gap left by my late father. My father’s death created a huge vacuum in the entertainment industry, especially in the comedy sector. My presence in the industry is an attempt to fill that gap. I want to occupy the seat my father had occupied while he was alive.

Is Hannafi married?

No, I am not, but I am in a serious relationship with someone.

Is she from Kannywood?

No, she is not, soon you will get to know her.