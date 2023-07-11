Driver bags life jail for defiling employer’s granddaughter

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday sentenced a 56-year-old driver, Folarin Raufu, to life in prison for defiling his employer’s five-year-old…

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday sentenced a 56-year-old driver, Folarin Raufu, to life in prison for defiling his employer’s five-year-old granddaughter.

Justice Abiola Soladoye held that prosecution successfully proved all the ingredients of defilement against Raufu, noting that his conduct was nasty.

She said, “The survivor was lucid and unshaken during her cross-examination as she spoke eloquently and intelligently detailing the gory incident of how her grandfather’s driver ruthlessly defiled her in their living room and inside her grandfather’s jeep.

“The survivor recognised the defendant as Mr Folarin, who had sexual intercourse with her both in the living room and inside her grandfather’s jeep.

“The grandfather, who was Prosecution Witness Two (PW2), in his testimony, said that his granddaughter whispered in his ears that the defendant defiled her, which necessitated his arrest.”

She described the convict as a liar who tried to avoid the charge by claiming that he did not understand the English Language but still responded appropriately when the court’s registrar read out the charge in the English Language.

She further said, “The defendant denied having sexual intercourse with the survivor but told the court that he only planted kisses on her cheeks and cuddled her.

“Under cross-examination, he denied making any statement at the Ojodu Police Station, but the same statement was tendered and admitted in evidence as Exhibit B.

The judge held that the evidence of the survivor was corroborated by a medical report from Mirabel Medical Centre, as well as testimonies of two other prosecution witnesses.

She said, “The defendant is an ingrate who should be named and shamed as a disloyal, unreliable and untrustworthy employee.

“The court finds you, Folarin Raufu, guilty of the offence and hereby sentences you to life imprisonment.

“The convict should have his name registered in the sexual offences register as maintained by Lagos State.”

Justice Soladoye called on parents and guardians to desist from entrusting their children and wards to the care of “good-for-nothing staff” to avoid sexual assault and defilement.

She said, “The need for supervision at all times cannot be overemphasised in this age and time where sexual abuse is being perpetrated.

“Furthermore, children should be trained to speak up and report any sexual violations to their parents, teachers or authorities so that they can be properly investigated.” (NAN)

