How our first kidnap attempt failed — Suspects

A group of suspected kidnappers arrested in Kano State have disclosed how their first kidnapping attempt failed and landed them in police custody.

The suspects were arrested when they kidnapped a businessman, Alhaji Ali Falaka (70), in Bunkure LGA and demanded a N20m ransom.

Speaking when they were paraded by the police, the leader of the suspects, Isiya Haruna (22), said it was their first time and that they formed a team with another group of four people to commit the offence.

He said although they demanded N20m as ransom, they were unable to get the money and the victim was rescued, while they got arrested.

He explained that, “In my team we are four in number. We met with another team of four and attacked the residence and whisked away the victim. We hid inside rocks in Bunkure near one village called Gindin Dutse.

“Before we go anywhere, we are regretting it. As you can see, the other team has run while four of us are all arrested.”

When asked what they would do with the money demanded, the suspect said, “I never had N20,000 of my own. But we demanded N20m just to see if they will ask for negotiation.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammed Usaini Gumel, said the suspects were arrested following a sustained follow up coupled with intelligence-led operations.

