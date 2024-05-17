Drama as bandits call abducted Kaduna chief’s son drunkard

A mild drama played out as bandits called the eldest son of the abducted Village Head of Bishini in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State, Ishaya…

City & Crime earlier reported that bandits invaded Chief Samuel Danbayi’s palace and abducted him alongside four of his children on April 19, 2024.

Speaking with our reporter on Thursday through telephone, a family member of the chief, simply identified as Abraham, said the drama ensued between the bandits’ leader and the eldest son of the chief while discussing a ransom.

He explained that the bandits’ leader was discussing with one of the relations of the chief over the ransom in the presence of the chief’s son when the son seized the phone from the relation and engaged the bandits’ leader in a banter.

He said, “When the man who was negotiating ransom with the bandits’ leader was pleading that the chief’s family could not be able to raise the N15m ransom demanded, the eldest son of the chief seized the phone and started blasting the bandits’ leader, who in turn called him a drunkard.

“When the bandits’ leader called the chief’s son a drunkard, he replied, ‘Who told you I’m a drunkard?’ The bandits’ leader said, ‘It was the person who asked us to come and abduct your father that told us that you are a drunkard, and you must source for the ransom or your father will continue to remain with us here.’”

Abraham added that only N475,000 had been realised through contributions from the chief’s relations and the community.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, SP Hassan Mansur, was yet to confirm the development.